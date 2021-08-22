CAMANCHE — The Camanche City Council approved testing by Cayler Consulting Tuesday to fill open positions in the police department.
The Camanche Police Department has open sergeant and corporal positions, Police Chief Rich Schmitz said during Tuesday's city council meeting. The Back the Blue law recently signed by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds sets guidelines for civil service, mandating that individuals with expertise prepare and administer the examinations, Schmitz said.
The city received a quote of about $3,401 from Cayler Consulting to conduct the testing.
"Civil service can't do them themselves anymore," Schmitz said. "So civil service approached me to look at the assessment center style testing through Cayler," Schmitz said. "Cayler's been used by DeWitt PD and several agencies in eastern Iowa. One of the assessors from that is a retired police chief of Clinton PD. ... They've been doing these locally for several years."
The assessment center uses a different process than what has been used by civil service in the past, Schmitz said. The testing is scenario-based rather than a standardized multiple choice type test, he said.
Multiple choice tests do not necessarily set up officers for success with how things are done in the police department, Schmitz said.
The new testing model will level the playing field by providing all candidates an equal opportunity to demonstrate their competency, Schmitz said. The new model also takes the politics out of the testing process.
"[It] places the candidate in a controlled environment and also establishes a reliable prediction of performance through the use of definable sets of measurements of a candidate's competence, builds multilayered tasks for the ability to measure a candidate's competency in several different areas at once," Schmitz said. "And it defeats a candidate's ability to hide behind a one dimensional talent."
The assessment center process for testing is done through a one day assessment utilizing a three-person panel, Schmitz said. They will measure strengths and weaknesses of department personnel, which will benefit the department in future training and how to mentor future supervisors, Schmitz said.
Councilman Dave Bowman ask if the council could approve the change in perpetuity or if council approval will be required every time the Camanche Police Department wants to promote someone.
The matter was brought before council mainly due to the change in process, City Administrator Andrew Kida said. The dollar amount is not significant and something Kida could have authorized, he said.
Kida and Schmitz both believed the change in process should be approved by the council, Kida said.
"Civil service has endorsed it but I think council needs to be aware that it's not going to just be a written test anymore," Kida said. "It's going to be this assessment center. And I think it's just for council to be aware that the request from civil service and from the chief is to change the process of promotion. We're changing it moving forward."
