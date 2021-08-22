CAMANCHE — The Camanche City Council approved an estimate of between $5,000 to $6,500 last week for repairs to the fire department ladder truck.
The Camanche Fire Department recently had the ground ladders and air ladders o the truck tested, Camanche Fire Chief Dave Schutte said at Tuesday's city council meeting. The test identifed some issues with the ladder truck.
Some fluid was leaking inside the boom, which can mean a couple different things, Schutte said. "Either way, the fix is the same," Schutte said. "They need to dismantle it, take it apart and fix whether it's a hydraulic hose or whether it's a seal or whatever. Hopefully it's not anything more than that."
The truck passed inspection and is still currently in service, Schutte said Tuesday. However, a leak could be a sign of other issues.
Alexis Fire Equipment quoted the repairs at between $5,000 to $6,500. It's the only company Schutte reached out to due to their proximity, he said.
"We've purchased fire trucks from them," Schutte said. "They've done maintenance for us before. They do our annual pump testing. So there is no other.
"I don't believe there's another feasible service dealer for fire trucks that would do this kind of work within a four hour radius other than them," Schutte said. "They've given us the quote. They're willing to take on the challenge. But it is above myself and the city administrator's threshold to do this repair."
Councilman Dave Bowman asked what the department's contingency plan will be while the truck is out for repair.
The department will rely on automatic aid which the department already receives for structure fires, Schutte said.
Councilman Brent Brightman, who is also a member of the volunteer fire department, supported proceeding with the quote. "I think chief's right," Brightman said. "We got the trust in Alexis. We've been doing business with them for how many years."
The council unanimously approved having Alexis Fire Equipment make the repairs.
