CAMANCHE — The Camanche City Council approved three resolutions Tuesday after holding a closed session, including authorization to order an independent investigation related to a complaint.
The City Council voted 5-0 Tuesday to order an independent investigation of a complaint alleging violation of the city employee policy handbook. The resolution noted that the city is obligated to enforce the rules of the city employee policy handbook and independently investigate complaints.
The resolution authorized the city attorneys to contact potential investigators to investigate an employee complaint discussed in closed session Tuesday. The attorneys are to make a presentation to the interested parties, the resolution says.
The resolution stipulates that if the parties agree, the investigation is authorized. If the parties do not agree, the council will decide on the investigator.
The council also unanimously authorized the city attorneys to investigate the possibility of dispute resolution among the involved parties and report back to the council. The resolution passed by council notes that the city has received complaints alleging violations of the City of Camanche employees policy handbook.
The city wants to explore all options for resolving the complaint, the resolution says.
The council approved a third resolution to authorize the city attorneys to send a notification letter discussed in Tuesday’s closed session concerning activities related to a confidential employee matter. The resolution also noted that a complaint was received alleging violation of the City of Camanche employee policy handbook.
Mayor Pro Tem Paul Varner presided over the open session of the meeting. Mayor Trevor Willis was present but did not preside over the meeting. This is the fifth closed session the city has held since June.
