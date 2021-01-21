CAMANCHE — Camanche Public Works Director Mark Hilgendorf will retire March 2, after working for the city for more than 32 years.
The Camanche City Council voted 5-0 Friday to approve Hilgendorf’s retirement. March 1 will be his last day employed with the city.
Hilgendorf has served as the city’s public works director for the past six years.
In his retirement letter to the city, Hilgendorf says he looks forward to hit retirement and what the future will bring but will miss being part of the team and the city.
Camanche Mayor Trevor Willis thanked Hilgendorf for his service to the city.
“I would just like to personally and professionally thank Mr. Hilgendorf for his more than 32 years of service to the City of Camanche,” Willis said. “And wish him well in whatever endeavor he chooses next.”
The council also unanimously approved a motion to authorize City Administrator Andrew Kida to conduct the search for Hilgendorf’s replacement. The city will look for a candidate with the ability to obtain a grade two treatment and distribution in water, Kida said. He would prefer a candidate who is already certified, he said.
”The issue that you have with that, if they don’t have one when you bring them in, it takes three years of working in a system before you can get the grade two on distribution and treatment,” Kida said. “So if you bring in somebody without those licenses, it’s going to take them at least three years.”
The city will also be looking for a candidate who has a commercial driver's license or is able to obtain one.
The search will be done the same way other job searches have been conducted for department heads, Kida said.
“We‘ll throw it out there and get what we get and try to whittle it down,“ Kida said. “We’ll form a small committee to do some final interviews when we get down to a point.
"And I think we’ve done this successfully a couple times hiring department heads," Kida said. "And it’s very participatory. It’s not an individual and hopefully we get some really good input.”
The city will seek input from council members on questions they want asked during the interview process, Kida said.
