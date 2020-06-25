CAMANCHE — The Camanche School Board authorized the purchase a new school bus for just over $110,000.
Camanche School District Superintendent Tom Parker highlighted two bids the district received for a new school bus last week. The low bid was for over $108,500 from Overland Bus Company for an International bus. School Bus sales submitted a bid of over $110,200 for a Blue Bird bus.
School District Transportation Director Marty Schnoor supported accepting the bid from School Bus Sales for the Blue Bird bus despite Overland Bus Company’s lower bid. He said Blue Bird does not charge for software, while international charges $1,000 per year for it.
“School Bus Sales and Bluebird are really easy to work with when I need parts,” Schnoor said. “They’re here. I’ve got parts on the shelves for the Bluebird. And I guess to make a long story short, I’m asking to go with the Bluebird.“
Schnoor said both buses “are pretty close,” but Bluebird has a bigger propane tank and armored bumpers on both ends, which International could not offer.
“I did my homework. Called some other schools that have the Internationals, and they like the bus itself, but there was some things that it lacked motor-wise,” Schnoor said.
Board Member Travis Baker said the difference in the bids was minimal. He said the district could pay more for the International bus due to the $1,000 per year fee for software.
“The difference in the bids, to me, is minimal,” Baker said. “But if you add on top of that with that thousand dollars a year that you talk about for diagnostics for it, if it’s going to last 15 years that’s $15,000 extra we’re going to be paying for that bus,” Baker said.
“So now, technically, the Blue Bird bus is cheaper if you have general identical maintenance plans or similar maintenance plans and stuff like that, so I’m good with that,” Baker said.
The board approved the bid for the Blue Bird bus and approved the sale of a 1996 GMC Safari van. The board voted to sell the van to Michael Yackshaw, who submitted the high bid of $543.21.
“I believe Marty (Schnoor) in looking at the van thought that was a fair bid for the van,“ Parker said. “It was the highest bid we received.”
