CAMANCHE — The Camanche School Board on Monday approved a change order for the facilities enhancement project.
The board unanimously approved a change order at a cost of $3,458, Camanche School District Superintendent Tom Parker said during Monday’s school board meeting.
“This is a change order for addressing, I believe, some fire code situations with the quality of the project install for the entry and office renovations,” Parker said.
Bray Architects is currently working on changes to phase three of the facilities project that was previously discussed by the board, John Mahon of Bray Architects said Monday. They previously shared a longer schedule to the board and realized they can get work done sooner and are now targeting Dec. 3 as the date to have work complete, Mahon said.
“That would be the point where we turn it over to the Estes team,” Mahon said. “And Estes will begin the process of getting everything set up for putting things out to bid. For the most part, the plan that Matt (Wolfert) walked the board through about a month ago is what we’re working on. No significant changes or modifications at this point.”
The plan is for the bidding process to take place in January.
Sherry Turkal of Estes Construction updated the board Monday on work that still needs to be completed for phases one and two of the project. Bleachers for the high school gymnasium are scheduled to arrive Monday and will take seven to 10 business days to install, she said. The storefront entrances at the elementary and high school are scheduled to arrive at the end of this month, she said.
Mahon added there will be paving out in front of the high school that will be removed and replaced.
“It was deemed a little bit unsatisfactory and so Sherry’s been working with the install team to get those pieces identified for removal and replacement,” Mahon said.
A meeting is scheduled for Wednesday to review the areas to be removed and replaced to ensure everyone is on the same page, Turkal said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.