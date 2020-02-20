CAMANCHE — The Camanche School Board is considering multiple proposals for facilities improvements that would need bond referendum approval from Camanche School District residents.
The Camanche School District recently received results of surveys that asked district residents for input on the feasibility of a bond referendum of $18.1 million for facility improvements. The $18.1 million was to cover improvements to school safety and security, adding space to the gymnasium, renovating the pool area and weight room and expanding the district’s theater. Survey results indicated if the $18.1 million referendum was placed on the ballot it would likely not pass.
Estes Construction, the construction manager for facility improvements, is proposing two options. Option one would cost between $10 million and $12 million. Option two would cost between $11.3 million and $13.6 million.
Both options propose constructing an auxiliary gymnasium, to be located near the competition gymnasium. Option one includes a gathering space next to the auxiliary gymnasium. Option two includes a weights and fitness area next to the proposed auxiliary gymnasium. Option one proposes placing the new weights and fitness center between the current competition gymnasium and middle school gymnasium. Option two proposes to expand the current commons area by the theater and expand it to include a gathering area.
Camanche Middle School Principal Justin Shaffer believes the school district needs to establish its intent of how it will use the auxiliary gym, if constructed. Shaffer referenced quads the middle school participated in at other schools, where there junior varsity and varsity games played on the same day at the same location.
“If that is our intent with this auxiliary gym do we need to look at adding locker room space as opposed to that team meeting room,” Shaffer asked. “Because if that’s the intent with having an auxiliary gym the only other locker room is all the way over in the middle school for someone to be using. Because you’ve got girls using girls, boys using the boys down where the wrestling room would be and then the boys locker room right next to the team meeting room is the only one we have for visiting teams. And when you have boys and girls that’s obviously not a feasible solution. And so what’s the overall intent of the auxiliary gym is something that maybe we need to have further discussion about.”
School Board President Brad Weber believes the intent of the auxiliary gymnasium was more for practices and multiple sports being able to use it. He added the auxiliary gymnasium may not have a gym floor so it can be used for shot putting and not wreck the surface. He believes it would be used more as a practice facility.
The proposals also include multiple other renovations and new construction. This includes secure entry at the elementary school and a 600-seat auditorium at the middle and high school building.
Camanche School District Superintendent Tom Parker said the school board will continue to contemplate options regarding potential facility improvements. He anticipates the board will have discussion at a special meeting on facilities planning options prior to the regular board meeting in March.
