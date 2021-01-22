CAMANCHE — The Camanche School Board will decide next month what it wants to levy in fiscal year 2022 for the facilities improvements' bond approved in September, Piper Sandler Managing Director Matt Gillaspie said this week.
Camanche School District voters approved a $13.45 million bond referendum for those facilities improvements. On Monday, Gillaspie laid out the timeline for the sale of bonds.
At the Feb. 15 board meeting, the school board will have a few different agreements to execute, Gillaspie said. This includes one with Piper Sandler and one with the attorney for the bonds, Gillaspie said. The board will also choose what to levy for fiscal year 2022. The board will set the rate at the February board meeting, Gillaspie said.
After the February board meeting, Piper Sandler will begin working on the Preliminary Official Statement, Gillaspie stated. The Preliminary Official Statement is a document that provides details about the school district, including property values, number of teachers and tax rate history, Gillaspie said. The document will need to be reviewed by the school board, Gillaspie stressed.
“It is one of the more important documents that’s going to come across the school board table for you to review,” Gillaspie said. “So you do need to take time to review it. Because ultimately, if there is a significant error, which is highly unusual, but if there were, it comes back to the school board. Not your attorney. Not your administration and not Piper. Because the school board ultimately signs off on it. Which is what you’d be doing at this March 15 meeting.“
The board at the March meeting would be approving the document to be released to the public, Gillaspie stated.
The timeline is for the district to take bids for the bonds in April. At the board meeting in April, the board would be approving and awarding the lowest bidder for the bonds, through a combination of interest rates and cost, Gillaspie said. The transaction is expected to close June 2, Gillaspie said. The district at this time can start paying architect costs and construction costs, Gillaspie said.
Matt Wolfert of Bray Architects said the project is currently on track. Phase one includes the high school and elementary school secure entry renovations and the high school gym bleacher replacement, Wolfert said. The approved projects will proceed this summer, Wolfert said. There are also two potential improvements not included in the bond, Wolfert said. They are looking at a gym floor refinishing and possibly painting and redoing the interior of the gym. Doing those two projects make sense to align with the bleacher replacement project, Wolfert said. The two projects would not be funded with the bond, Wolfert stressed.
Phase two of the renovations involve most of the visible improvements to the facilities, Wolfert said. That will include building the auxiliary gym over some of the district’s existing parking, Wolfert added.
“Part of advancing the site development piece of the project first is to get some of that new parking at least developed enough that it can be used before we displace some of the parking,” Wolfert said.
The electrical utility is adjacent to the auditorium and will likely be relocated as part of the facilities improvements, Wolfert said.
“We’re working through all the technical little nuances of phasing and design and engineering to make sure we provide the least impact as possible to the school and the community as we roll through these projects,” Wolfert said.
