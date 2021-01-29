CAMANCHE — Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida’s budget proposal to the city includes adding a building inspector and nuisance abatement position.
Kida is projecting the total salary for the position will be about $60,840. This includes a $10,000 projection for health insurance. The building inspector position‘s average wage would be $22 to $23 per hour, Kida said. The city would expect someone who does not have a building inspector license to eventually obtain that license, Kida said.
The hiree would not just do home inspection, Kida said. The city is looking for the addition of inspecting work to ensure it meets a certain standard, he added. Kida noted the city’s current city code “paints with a pretty broad brush overall.”
“We‘d be looking to maybe get a little more specific,” Kida said. “But we would rely on this new position to investigate that. Find out where our deficiencies are and bring those to council to figure out how we wanted to handle that.”
Before Kida was serving as the city administrator, the city was not clearing permits, he said.
“People would take out a fence permit and give them the permit and off they go,” Kida said. “And we didn’t even check to make sure that they were done correctly or done to any standard or even on a line where they said they were going to be. So we’ve changed that behavior and I think creating this position and clearing permits on a more specific level to whatever the work being done meeting a certain code is going to be a benefit.”
The position will also take on nuisance abatement duties currently done by Kida, he said. They will also be able to go around the city and identify nuisance areas, he added.
The other aspect of the position is an increased scope of building permits, Kida noted. The city does not probably do enough in issuing permits, Kida believes. The city would also have someone certified to inspect and approve electrical work with this position, Kida added.
“Right now, we wait for the state guy to show up and it may take a week or two before that can be taken care of,” Kida said. “If we have someone certified on staff to be able to clear that permit, you can issue occupancy or let them move forward right away.“
Camanche Fire Chief Dave Schutte believes the position could help address the issue of the city currently not having a mechanism in place for rental property inspection. There was an issue last week at an apartment complex, Schutte noted. There are some things the Camanche Fire Department has no way to address, he added.
“I think that should be a program that we should be looking at implementing is rental property inspections to make sure that the rental properties, which we have numerous rental properties,” Schutte said. “Not only apartment complexes but homes. That they’re meeting the standards of what a rental property should and make sure those landlords are held accountable so that we don’t have substandard rental properties.“
