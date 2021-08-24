CAMANCHE — The City of Camanche is already seeing the benefits of the building inspector position, city officials say.
The City in June approved offering the building inspector and nuisance abatement position to Harold Teagarden. For the month of July, the city issued a total of 25 building permits. They found four projects without permits and ended up getting permits for them, Teagarden said. They are getting more citizens to utilize the mobile 311 app, Teagarden said.
The mobile 311 app is a great tool for the city building department, Fire Chief Dave Schutte said.
Utilizing mobile 311, the city scans the building permit into the system, City Administrator Andrew Kida said. The city will have the history of the building permit forever in the Cloud by utilizing mobile 311, he said. The city previously filed information about work done at addresses by date, Kida said. Typically, cities file this information by address, he noted.
”I can say that I’ve been called a few times by Realtors asking ‘Hey, when was the roof done on this house because they’re trying to sell it,’” Kida said. “I don’t know because I’d have to know around the date that it was done. This allows us in the future, and we went back a few years to do this, it allows us to look at the address, to pull the permits and see who did what and when. And it also allows us to keep track when we do issue permits and send that information up to the assessor’s office so they can assess the taxes properly.”
This was not a designed feature of mobile 311 but Dude Solutions started encouraging people to use this feature, Kida said. Mobile 311 includes features for a note section; for attaching employee hours and wages and what it costs; for listing equipment and materials; and a space to do assignments, Kida noted.
The city has made progress in getting information into mobile 311 in part because of the full-time building inspector and nuisance abatement position, Schutte believes. Teagarden can put the time and effort into the position it deserves versus a Camanche Fire Department official who has other full-time functions performing the duties as a side job, Schutte noted.
”He (Teagarden) has a lot of knowledge,” Schutte said. “He has a lot of experience. So you now have someone who has the qualifications. He has almost all of them. He’s working on finishing those up. When he’s not doing that, he’s studying for his electrical inspection stuff and doing that. He’s constantly doing something. And you know I think that will benefit the community tremendously for efficiency. Especially when you have people waiting a month for electrical inspections. That’s frustrating. So hopefully that will be resolved once we get to that point.”
The electrical certification is a huge deal for the city, Kida stressed. The city has residents waiting one or two months to get into their house because they have to wait for the state inspector, Kida noted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.