CAMANCHE — When TJs on the Boulevard and The Travel Bug teamed up to provide free lunches to 100 children Tuesday, they hoped to be an example to others.
“We’re challenging other businesses,” said Brenda Waldorf, owner of TJs and Jersey’s bar in Camanche. She hopes other businesses will give children free lunches and a place to go.
“It’s something for the kids to do,” Waldorf said.
Along with Nikki Carber and Shannon McManus of The Travel Bug, Waldorf handed out brown bags containing hamburgers and hot dogs, chips, brownies, oranges and drinks.
The women, all wearing masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus, prepared 100 sack lunches and had given away half within the first half hour. “[People] were sitting here right when we came out, waiting,” Waldorf said.
Carber posted a notice about the food giveaway on Facebook, and the post was shared 100 times. “They’re not greedy,” said Carber of Camanche people. “Everyone wants to give back.”
While many parents drove up to the table outside Jersey’s to pick up sack lunches for their children, some people, such as fourth-grader Kyla Cude, walked over.
Cude said she heard about the free lunches on the CHS website. She and her dad checked the page to “see if anything was going on.”
While not in school, Cude is playing soccer and skating outside, she said. And while enjoying the sun and warm temperatures Tuesday, she stopped outside Jersey’s for lunch.
On the other side of the road, Amy and Emma Langfitt pulled a red wagon with Henley and Avery Csaplik inside. Carber invited them over for a hot dog or hamburger.
“I love hot dogs,” Avery announced.
