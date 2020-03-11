CAMANCHE — Supporting the boys basketball team in Camanche means a day or two off for students of the school district.
School was canceled in Camanche Tuesday, and a pep bus left at 5:30 a.m. for Des Moines so local fans could cheer the Indians to a 67-52 state quarterfinal win over Monticello that morning.
Camanche Community School District said this week that school will be canceled Friday if the Indians win Wednesday night and play for the state championship Friday at 4:10 p.m. The pep bus would leave for Des Moines at 11:30 a.m.
If the Indians lose Wednesday night, they will play the consolation game Thursday at 11:55 a.m. School would be canceled Thursday, and the pep bus would leave for Des Moines at 7:30 a.m.
