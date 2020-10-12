CAMANCHE — Rose Hill Cemetery requests that all decorations, except veterans' plaques, be removed by Oct. 15. Decorations can be replaced after Oct. 22.
Camanche cemetery decorations' removal requested
Pam Reedy
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Diane Brown of Savanna passed away October 8, 2020. A service will be held 10:00 a.m. October 13, 2020, at Law-Jones Funeral Home in Savanna. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 p.m. October 12, 2020 at the Funeral Home.
BRYANT [mdash] Earle H. Gradert, 87, of Bryant, passed away, October 9, 2020 at Resthave Nursing Home - Morrison, Illinois. Per his wishes there will be no services or visitation. The Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family. Earle Henry Gradert was born on May 30, …
Most Popular
Articles
- Republicans: Are you tired of winning yet?
- Christmas comes early to Scott for Tots
- YMCA tenants must leave by end of year
- Police experience, sheriff experience differ
- High school football roundup: Camanche, Easton Valley, Central DeWitt win; Clinton, Northeast lose
- Constitution question reappears on Iowa ballots
- September fire 'suspicious,' under investigation
- CRIME WATCH: Clinton Police Department
- Elect Greenwalt to sheriff's post
- Clinton girls swim hosts Senior Night against Burlington
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.