CAMANCHE — The Storm will be the Camanche School District’s next mascot, replacing the 60-year-old Camanche Indian mascot.
The school board decided Monday in a 5-2 vote to accept a committee recommendation to change the mascot to the Storm. School board members Shane Bark and Albert McManus voted against the Storm mascot. Travis Baker, Todd Gravert, Stacy Kinkaid, Brad Weber and Peg Wolf voted in favor.
The Storm was one of three finalists announced in late May. The Chargers and Wolves were the other finalists.
A committee was tasked with leading the charge to find a new mascot for the district after the school board decided on a 5-1 vote in March to retire the Indian mascot at the end of the 2020-2021 school year.
A leadership team of High School Activities Director Meg Schebler, Middle School Activities Director Josh Davis, High School Principal Carrie Lane and Middle School Principal Justin Shaffer helped oversee and guide the process so all community members were able to be heard and represent their constituents, Schebler said. The time, energy, effort, insight, passion and support the committee members had throughout the process were phenomenal, Schebler said.
The leadership team’s top focus was ensuring all voices were heard, Shaffer stressed.
“I can sit in front of you tonight and say everybody’s voice was heard in all those meetings,” Shaffer said. “We might not have all agreed 100% with the final decision but everyone’s voice was heard. And I think everyone now is ready to rally around the Camanche Storm and ready to move forward in that direction.”
McManus appreciated all the work that went into the mascot name change, he said. However, he noted a negative connotation with the Storm mascot. People died in the community during the 1860 tornado that hit Camanche, he noted. He stressed he does like the rallying around aspect of the Storm mascot, which is how a student said they look at the mascot, McManus noted.
“While I want to be positive about it, I have a hard time with it because of the negative impact it just had on our community,” McManus said. “I do like the rallying together part of it, though.”
The committee looked at it from multiple angles, Shaffer said. When considering the Storm mascot, they are not isolating it to a tornado or blizzard, Shaffer said. It is all encompassing, Shaffer stressed.
“We’re not recommending that it’s to be 100% attached to the 1860 tornado,” Shaffer said. “Yes, that may be where people kind of got the idea. But that negative connotation was something that was brought to our attention early on in the process and it was shared with the three committee groups. And I think it’s survived the process and we’re here tonight to present it as the formal recommendation.”
Schebler noted they are working diligently to create the Storm logo.
“We do have half a dozen of them out there,” Schebler said. “We hope to land really on a primary, a secondary and a tertiary logo that we are going to be extremely proud of and pleased to champion here very soon.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.