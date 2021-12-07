CAMANCHE — The Camanche Christmas Walk is slated for Saturday.
The Camanche Christmas Walk is scheduled for 3-4:30 p.m., said Brenda Waldorf, one of the community event’s organizers.
”I think it’s a good thing to keep the community together,” Waldorf said. “And the kids really enjoy it. Really enjoy getting out in that. And a lot of the elderly people even come over just to watch the lighting of the tree.”
Multiple businesses and organizations are slated as stopping locations during the walk. Participants can stop in at RE/MAX and sign a Christmas card for the soldiers, the Camanche Historical Museum to decorate an ornament, Take it East Deli for a cookie and the Post Office, ROC and the Barber Shop for a goodie, Waldorf said. There will also be coffee and hot chocolate offered by Brent’s Firehouse Coffee at the Camanche Fire Station, Waldorf said.
At 4:15 p.m., community members can participate in caroling at city park with the Camanche choir. Lighting of the Christmas tree is slated for 4:30 p.m., Waldorf said. They will also reveal the winners of the house decorating contest that night, Waldorf said.
“The first year we did the walk,” Waldorf said. “The second year we did everything in the park. So we’re kind of thinking do the walk again. For one thing, it’ll keep you moving. You’re going in and out of buildings where you can kind of warm up. And we figured if you end up over at the fire station where they can get a cup of hot cocoa, coffee. They’ve got two blocks to walk back to the park. And so the choir will be singing and then they’ll do the lighting of the tree and different announcements.”
Santa will be at the Holiday House at 3 p.m. at city park, Waldorf added.
There will also be a holiday wrapping fundraiser Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m at Camanche Middle School. Individuals are asked to use the west side door. There will also be a sharing tree clothing drive. Individuals are asked to drop off gently used clothing Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Masonic Lodge.
