CAMANCHE — The Camanche City Council has approved the low bid for city hall construction and expansion.
The City Council voted 5-0 to approve a motion to approve the bid from Precision Builders in Bettendorf. The bid was for $629,500, which was a little higher than expected, John Mahon of Bray Architects said. Mahon approached Precision Builders about potential cost changes to the project.
There is a potential switch to the ceiling tile, which could save about $20,000, Mahon said. Bray Architects put a tile in the bid project that was rated more for bathrooms and kitchens, Mahon said. There is an equivalent product that is $10,000 less, he added. With other adjustments, the contract could be reduced to about $605,000, Mahon believes.
Bray Architects believes the bid is a good price, Mahon said. The construction climate is difficult right now with high prices and short labor, he said. Mahon recommended the council approve the bid.
“I would also recommend that we continue to pursue cost-savings measures and produce a list of possible savings that the council could then take action as a deductive change order, which is the sort of legal modification that the contract reduce the whole price,” Mahon said. “None of this should affect the time of construction. And we are only looking at items that would preserve quality of product without sacrificing any of the hard work the council and committee has put into designing the building.”
The city bonded $600,000 for the project, including architect costs, Councilman Dave Bowman noted. With the bid and architect costs, the city is looking at a cost of about $660,000, Bowman said. He questioned whether the cost is due to materials or some other issue. It is a lot of taxpayer money the city will be spending on the project and Bowman wants to make sure it is done correctly, he said.
The issue is mainly the cost of lumber, City Administrator Andrew Kida said. The city’s alternate option is to go out and rebid, which Kida does not believe will change anything, he said. The city would be rolling the dice on whether the price of lumber would come down, Kida said.
“From the financial side, I’ll point out that we’re planning on having to do a transfer from water, sewer and garbage over to the debt service fund this year because there’s excess money in the debt service fund,” Kida said. “So that’s additional cash on hand that we have to be able to cover that as well as there’ll be enough money in that debt service fund for next year too.”
With the impact of the COVID-19 environment, many manufacturers held off on changes to material pricing for products used in construction, Mahon said. It added a strain on logistics, he added. Labor rates are starting to shift because there are limitations on how much workforce is available for certain trades, Mahon said.
The city also approved rejecting the lone bid for the audio, visual and security component. The bid was over budget, Mahon noted. He recommended the council reject the bid and establish a later date for rebidding the bid package.
