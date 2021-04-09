CAMANCHE — The Camanche City Council approved a five-year agreement for maintenance and equipment for fire department power cots and power lifts.
The Camanche City Council voted 4-0 Tuesday to approve a service agreement with Stryker ProCare Services for fire department equipment for five years at over $46,800. The manual cost is about $9,369. The contract is for the power cot and power lifts in the ambulance, City Administrator Andrew Kida said. It is specific for the power cots and lifts in both ambulances, he said.
“It takes care of regular maintenance and if anything goes wrong,” Kida said. It’s a five-year contract. It’s twice what we pay now for our maintain economic equipment deals with them and for the amount of money that we paid for that equipment, it’s certainly well worth it. Staff recommends we go ahead and take care of this for the ambulance service that is now bringing in twice the revenue than it was before. This is a small amount of money per year in my opinion.”
It is money well spent to keep the equipment service and operational, Councilman Paul Varner said.
Councilman Danny Weller, who also serves as a volunteer firefighter, believes it is a good investment.
“I think we’ll save a lot of injuries and also help us move the patients a lot easier and it’ll be less stress on them,” Weller said. “And we definitely need to make sure that stuff is running right.”
Councilman Dave Bowman agreed the city needs to protect its investment.
