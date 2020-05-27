CAMANCHE — The Camanche City Council has unanimously approved a resolution to transfer funds from the water fund to the sewer fund.
The resolution authorizes the city to transfer $125,000 from the water fund to the sewer fund. Back in 2012, the sewer fund absorbed a cost of $250,000 for the purchase of water meters. Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida said the total cost for the water meters was about $259,000. Kida said the sewer fund in essence paid for the purchase of the water meters. Kida said the transfer of funds from one fund to another is legal, but he believes it is not appropriate.
“When you’re dealing with two separate entities, two separate businesses that way, you should be borrowing money between the two. Not just giving money from one to the other and having the burden all be on one fund rather than shared,” Kida said.
Kida said the water fund is solvent and has about $600,000 in the fund. He said the sewer fund is currently in the negative.
The council also voted 5-0 to approve a resolution authorizing an intergovernmental loan between the water fund and sewer fund. The resolution authorizes $120,000 to be loaned to the city sewer fund by the water fund. Repayment of the loan will begin in fiscal year 2021 and conclude in fiscal year 2030. The loan includes 1% interest. Kida said the loan will be treated like any other type of loan between two businesses. Kida added the sewer rate will need to increase slightly to pay the debt back to the water fund.
“This is what should have happened originally for the purchase of the water meters,” Kida said. “If the water fund was so in need of money then the sewer fund should have loaned money to the water fund and have the water fund pay it back. Again, they need to be treated as two separate businesses so that’s what we’re doing here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.