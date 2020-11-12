CAMANCHE — The Camanche City Council narrowly approved a change in retiree health benefits that would require a waiver of sick pay accumulation.
The Council voted 3-2 to approve an amendment that would require a retiring employee to waive the maximum accumulation and have 120 hours or the maximum accumulation of sick time. Council Members David Bowman, Marty Schnoor and Paul Varner voted in favor of the motion. Council Members Brent Brightman and Danny Weller voted against the motion.
The amendment to the resolution is approved subject to approval of final language provided at the Nov. 17 council meeting, City Attorney John Frey said.
Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida said the city’s old policy required non-public safety employees to be at least 60 years old and have 20 years of experience to qualify for retiree health insurance benefits. Public Works Director Mark Hilgendorf has not reached 60 and is asking to retire early with benefits in place at a buyout, Kida said.
“This change in resolution affects the requesting employee, who’s the public works director, and would also accommodate a request of the one other employee, who’s the utility billing clerk, who has the ability to reach 20 years of service by the age of 57, or three years before retirement [age],” Kida said.
“This resolution makes all of the accommodations and provides the avenue by which an employee could partake of that.”
Hilgendorf said he has the water certification license for the city and will stay on the city payroll for a maximum of six months without pay and longer than six months with pay, up to a year. If Hilgendorf stays for six months after retirement, he would save the city $6,000, he said.
It will be at least three months before the city has another employee with a water certification license, Hilgendorf said.
“An affidavit operator charges about almost $1,000 a month to do that for a city,” Hilgendorf said. “If you want to go out and get another affidavit operator, they’re going to charge the same thing. I stay on because I know the system.“
Brightman said the council is “at the wheel here.” The council has to do what it thinks is financially smart for the city, he said.
If the city can’t find anyone to take care of the water treatment right away, Hilgendorf should be able to take care of it until the city finds someone to fill the void, Brightman said.
“This is unheard of,” Brightman said. “If I went to my employer and told them I was going to retire three years early, they’d say see you later. I’ve never heard of this. So we’re at the wheel here. We control what happens in this decision.“
Schnoor said he believes if an employee retires early, it should not cost the city any money.
Requiring the employee to have his full allotment of sick time and waive the sick time is the best option for making the city as close as it can be to whole financially, Kida said.
There is some value added to the city if a long-term employee retires early, said Kida.
An employee hired after 2015 is not eligible for this benefit. ”In the long run, this benefit goes away anyway,” Kida said. “So if, again, we can sit here and debate and try to look at things in all different angles.
“My opinion, the bottom line is, if the employees want to retire early, just capitalize on all the sick time, and they have to be maxed out at the sick time and move on,” said Kida. “Otherwise, we can come up with 18 formulas and everybody will have their own opinion.”
The council will consider the amended resolution Nov. 17. The council tabled consideration of agreement and terms of early retirement for Hilgendorf.
