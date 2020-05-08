CAMANCHE — The Camanche City Council in the future may look at clarifying nuisance property criteria.
Camanche City Councilman David Bowman at the April 21 City Council meeting referenced a complaint regarding a house in the city that is in disrepair.
Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida on Tuesday said the city has a process in place to handle properties that are vacant or in disrepair. Kida said it is a challenging and cumbersome process, especially if the property is abandoned or vacant. Kida added there is a difference between a property that is abandoned and one that vacant.
"Without having someone on staff to check them we don't have a good system in place to know what properties are vacant," Kida said. "Without having someone to look around and patrol, it is difficult to do."
Kida said the city has been more aggressive in the last couple years in getting nuisance properties taken care of. He said the property Bowman referred to is on the city's radar, adding they can go back and see if they can address the issue further.
Kida added the city generally utilizes citizen complaints for nuisance properties. He added sometimes city officials see issues with properties and investigate them to see if they are classified as a nuisance.
"We don't have the capacity to go out searching but if something falls in our lap we won't look the other way," Kida said.
Camanche Mayor Trevor Willis said he believes the city may need to look at the wording of the city's nuisance ordinance to provide more clarity on how a property is determined to be a nuisance.
