CAMANCHE — The Camanche City Council plans to reconsider a closure of Second Avenue near Triangle Park after citizen concern was raised about the road closure.
At the Nov. 1 council meeting, the council voted 4-1 to approve a motion to close the section of Second Avenue near Triangle Park in Camanche. At the Nov. 15 council meeting, resident Pam Stewart expressed concern with the closure. Stewart lives on the corner of 11th Place and Second Avenue in Camanche, she said.
"Nobody asked us our thoughts or ideas, except Mr. (Marty) Schnoor was the only one that stopped and talked to us about it," Stewart said. "Similar to when this so-called Triangle Park came into being, nobody notified us of that project or what was going on."
Stewart believes adding speed bumps or a speed limit sign would be a better solution, she said.
At the Nov. 1 council meeting, City Engineer Dan Solchenberger confirmed the city about eight or nine years ago counted the number of vehicles that use the road the council voted to close. The vehicle count at the time was about 10 vehicles a day, which was a surprise with the amount of opposition the city received to shutting down the portion of the road at that time, Solchenberger said at the Nov. 1 meeting.
Stewart stated that on Nov. 8 she counted cars on the road. There were 40 cars between 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., she said at the Nov. 15 meeting.
"That neighborhood has grown down there and the number of people that use that road has grown," Steward said. "It's ridiculous to close it. It really is."
Councilman Danny Weller said he brought up potentially closing the road because he was approached by several people who were complaining about cars speeding through the area, Weller said.
It would have been nice if the council or someone from the city would have sent at least a letter out and asked for citizens' thoughts on the situation, Stewart said.
"It didn't happen," Stewart said. "It's very frustrating to have something railroaded through that we knew nothing about."
Camanche Mayor Trevor Willis believes Stewart has a valid point, he said at the Nov. 15 council meeting. The council should hold a public hearing before closing any city road, Willis believes.
The council did not think they were "railroading anything," Councilman Dave Bowman said. There was a concern raised about public safety that the council thought was reasonable action, he said. Bowman is open to revisit the conversation, he said.
The council meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday. The meeting will be at the Camanche Fire Station, 720 Ninth Ave., Camanche.
