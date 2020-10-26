CAMANCHE — Camanche City Hall is closed for at least the rest of the week, the city confirmed through a press release Monday.
The release says the city is entering its COVID-19 protocol due to a positive test result in Camanche City Hall, which was closed starting Monday. Due to separation of staff from residents, mask protocols and regular cleaning, the city believes there is no reason for citizen concern if they entered city hall, the release states.
The release says proper quarantine procedures are being followed and testing is occurring for other city staff members. If there are no additional positive tests, the city expects to reopen city hall Nov. 1.
Camanche City Hall had been reopened to the public since Oct. 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.