CAMANCHE — Camanche City Hall will be closed until further notice.
A release from the City of Camanche says due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases in Clinton County, Camanche City Hall will remain closed to the public for walk-in services.
All city services will continue through phone, email or postal services until further notice. The release says in-person appointments will be available as needed. Residents are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing during in-person meetings.
The release adds the Camanche City Council will resume meeting remotely. Directions on how to attend the remote meetings will be available on published agendas. The public will be able to attend the meetings by phone or internet.
Clinton County as of Monday afternoon had 139 positive COVID-19 cases. The release says the City of Camanche has an obligation to continue to provide services and a safe work environment for its employees. Given the circumstances and increased positive cases in the area, the city made the decision to limit staff exposure, the release states.
The release says the decision to limit public access to the building will be reassessed and redetermined as situations dictate.
