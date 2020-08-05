CAMANCHE — The City of Camanche will hire Bray Architects as the architecture firm for the city hall expansion project, the Camanche City Council decided Tuesday.
The council voted 5-0 to accept Bray Architecture as the architecture firm for the project. City Administrator Andrew Kida said the city received five architecture Requests for Proposals for the city hall redesign. The city received RFPs from Bray Architects, Shive Hattery, FEH, Martin Gardner and Vantage.
The city’s original plan was to review the presentations and make a recommendation, Kida said. However, the committee had differing opinions based on the presentations so they had committee members visit locations where the firms had previously done work, with the exception of Shive Hattery, Kida said.
“After deliberation and much consideration, the committee recommended that we go with Bray Architecture,” Kida said.
Bray Architects previously was the architecture firm in charge of the LeClaire City Hall project, Kida said. Camanche Fire Chief Dave Schutte, who visited the facility, noted it was a $1.5 million project. However, he still believes the finished project is a direct result of having good architecture from the start and someone to point the project in the right direction. Schutte described the facility as top notch.
“Speaking to their city administrator, he had nothing but positive things to say about the architecture firm and how they basically held their hand and led them through the process and did a good job for them,” Schutte said. “They were very pleased.”
The committee went through a “pretty painstaking process,” Councilman David Bowman said. He added there was good discussion about the qualifications of the architects and previous work completed by the architects at other locations.
The council also approved resolutions authorizing a loan agreement for the issuance of a $400,000 general obligation city hall expansion note, series 2020A and the issuance of a $200,000 general obligation city hall expansion note, series 2020B.
