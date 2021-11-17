CAMANCHE — Material delays have led to the Camanche City Hall project taking longer than anticipated, John Mahon of Bray Architects said Tuesday.
The city hall renovation is progressing but moving along slowly, Mahon said. They are seeing a supply chain issue, with materials and goods continually being delayed, he said. The influx in materials that come from out of the country and the domestic manufacturing process are problems they are dealing with, Mahon said.
"I understand that you guys should all be sitting in the new council chambers behind the new desk now. And it is frustrating that it is taking this long," Mahon said. "And I just wanted to let you know that this is not unique to this Camanche City Hall project. This is industry wide and it is horrendously problematic. And there are no cost implications. It really is just the frustration of not getting to experience the new facility yet."
Representatives of Precision Builders have projected things will be wrapping up in the next several weeks, Mahon said.
"They are clearly more than a month and a half beyond schedule," Mahon said. "At this point, you could push to get things done faster but that would require attempting to get other materials in hand that likely would be subservient to what is included in the project already. And it's better to kind of wait out these delays and get things done with the right products and labor that's needed for them."
One big complication right now is door hardware, Mahon said. Certain types of hardware are readily available but they are seeing an issue with a delay in the main entrance doors, Mahon said.
"This is material that was ordered in March or April and we were given a lead time," Mahon said. "And as that time approaches, they've been telling us that they need another month. They don't expect it to be shipped. And then that extra month expires and they tell us we need another month."
The council chamber side is all dry-walled, City Administrator Andrew Kida said Tuesday. He does not believe they are very far off from getting ready to paint, Kida said.
The paint was purchased ahead of time and is in stock, Mahon said.
In August 2020, the Camanche City Council unanimously approved Bray Architects as the architectural firm for the project. The council also approved resolutions authorizing a loan agreement for the issuance of a $400,000 general obligation city hall expansion note, series 2020A and the issuance of a $200,000 general obligation city hall expansion note, series 2020B.
