CAMANCHE — Camanche City Hall will reopen to the public Monday, Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida announced at Tuesday's City Council meeting.
The city in a July 8 release announced the temporary closure of city hall to the public due to COVID-19 concerns. The release announced city hall offices would remain closed until July 13, when the city would reassess circumstances. The city in a July 13 release announced city hall would remain closed to walk-in services.
Kida said city staff members recently had a discussion about whether to reopen city hall. He noted Clinton County's rolling 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate is now around 7%. The rate was as high as 15% or 16% in prior months, Kida said. Kida said in discussing city hall with Mayor Trevor Willis and staff members, they are comfortable reopening with additional safety guidelines that include requiring face coverings and only allowing one member of the public in the lobby at a time.
“For those who are unable to utilize face coverings for whatever medical reason they have, it’s not necessary for them to come into city hall,” Kida said. “We’ve shown over the last few months that they can receive all of the services that we offer without having to be in city hall. But we do still feel that need at some point to provide that quality customer service of having that customer interaction at city hall as well.”
Kida pointed out the last billing cycle has just ended, which means foot traffic will be minimal for the next two months.
“It at least lets us get our feet wet again with minimal foot traffic in preparation for what will be the influx of people at the next billing cycle in December,” Kida said.
Councilman David Bowman questioned what other cities are doing regarding opening their city halls. He added he supports requiring a mask, citing the size of Camanche City Hall.
Kida noted Clinton City Hall has been open and that city officials there have been having in-person meetings and not requiring masks or social distancing.
“I’ll tell you what, that’s not what I would recommend,” Kida said. “I personally would not feel comfortable being in that environment at all.”
Kida added staff would also be required to wear a mask when interacting with residents. Staff coming to city hall would also be required to wear a face covering, Kida added.
Councilman Danny Weller supports the city opening city hall for foot traffic with the guidelines in place. He does not believe the city needs to start in-person meetings yet.
Councilman Brent Brightman believes the city should hold off on opening city hall to the public until after the election. He believes the city is opening city hall too early.
Willis does not believe the city is ready to return to public, in-person meetings because with the mask requirement, it can become hard and sometimes impossible to hear during the meeting, especially with the city streaming the meeting for the public.
Kida said the only way to resolve that issue is to add technology. The city is not going to invest in that technology right now because the city is investing in the expansion of city hall to have the technology for all council members to use microphones.
”If we went back to the community center, we would be socially distanced with masks as well as the citizens having face coverings,” Kida said. “And it’s already difficult enough to hear in that space. It’s a dead space for acoustics to begin with. And then you’re putting that extra block in there. That creates more difficulty in having in-person meetings. So I would still recommend we continue to do the meetings as we’re having them now but opening the lobby traffic to citizens who need to conduct business.”
