CAMANCHE — The Camanche citywide garage sale will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Lists are available at these Camanche locations: city hall, library, Dollar General, Kwik Star, Casey's, Food Pride, Clinton National Bank, Citizens First Bank, 1st Gateway Credit Union and St. Mark's United Methodist Church website.
Lunch will be served at St. Mark's and carryouts will also be available. Orders may be called in to (563) 259-1064.
