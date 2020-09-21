CAMANCHE — Camanche's citywide garage sales will be Oct 2. and 3.
St. Marks United Methodist Church is coordinating the sales and will be serving lunch those days. Registration forms to be in the sales listing must be returned by Sept. 28. These are available at Camanche locations of Clinton National Bank, Citizens First Bank and 1st Gateway Credit Union; Food Pride; Camanche City Hall; Camanche Public Library; Kwik Star; Casey's; and Dollar General and online at http://www.stmarksumccamanche.com.
All participants, whether hosting or attending, are encouraged to follow proper health protection guidelines of social distancing, wearing a mask, having and using hand sanitizer and not participating if recently ill.
