CLINTON — Camanche Mayor Austin Pruett and Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion will go head to head in a ring-off to see who can raise more money for the Salvation Army.
The mayors and members of their staff will ring the bell to kick off the red kettle fund-raising season. The event will be at Hy-Vee from noon until 3 p.m. Nov. 22. The winning team will get a traveling trophy to display in their office in what is hoped to be an annual event.
“Between volunteerism declining and rising inflation, we are so thankful for the mayors’ involvement so that we can help more people in 2023,” says Salvation Army Director of Ministry Susan Sharp.
The mayors will ring from noon to 1 p.m., then for the next two hours staff members of the two cities will square off, with the winner being announced shortly after 3 p.m.
“Come out, say hello to your mayors and their staff and cheer them on,” says Sharp. “The real winner is Clinton County and those we will be able to help; every hour of volunteering makes a difference!”
For more information about the event, call Sharp at 242-4502. To donate visit clintonredkettle.com.
