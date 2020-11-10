CAMANCHE — Camanche Mayor Trevor Willis issued an emergency proclamation Tuesday, closing multiple city facilities because of threat of the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Willis issued a proclamation closing Camanche City Hall, Camanche Fire Department, Camanche Police Department, Camanche Public Library, Camanche Public Works, Camanche Community Center and Yard Waste Collection.
The emergency proclamation notes that Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered a State of Public Health Disaster emergency and extended the emergency effective Nov. 11.
The state of emergency or public danger continues to exist with the City of Camanche because of threat of the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Willis said. All orders from Reynolds’ proclamation are in effect within the City of Camanche, including the gathering restrictions at all public parks and pavilions, the proclamation says.
Any violation of a proclamation of the office of the mayor is enforceable by the Camanche Police Department and any violation is punishable as a simple misdemeanor, the proclamation says. Any violation under this code section is to be set at the maximum allowable fine.
Reynolds’ order is effective at noon Wednesday.
