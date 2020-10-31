CAMANCHE — The 17th annual Pack the Pantry Poker Run is planned for next week.
Pack the Pantry will begin at 1 p.m. Nov. 7 at Imperial Lanes and will include later stops at Hide Inn, Jersey’s and Poor House Tap. Transportation between the locations can be done by car, motorcycle or bicycle.
Participants are asked to contribute a $5 donation and two non-perishable food items. They are also asked to bring a snack or dish to pass to the bar where they sign up for the Poker Run. Event organizer Brenda Waldorf has been in charge for the event for all 17 years it has been offered in Camanche. There is a need for the event in the community, she believes.
“I’ve been on that side of the fence,” Waldorf said. “And I know somebody gave me a little help that was unexpected and it really helped. I was able to give my kids a Thanksgiving dinner and stuff like that. So I just think it’s a good deal to try to get out. A lot of people really enjoy doing it. Especially with everybody being cooped up for 2 1/2 months.”
When the event first started, about 30 people participated, Waldorf said. She said the event has grown over the years and now normally draws close to more than 100 people.
Waldorf said they are hoping for a nice day so the outdoor space at the bars can be used. They plan on distancing as much as possible in response to the coronavirus, she said. Event organizers would like participants to wear a mask, Waldorf added.
“If you have a cough or cold, please don’t join us,” Waldorf said. “But we’d still enjoy your donation. We just want to make it as safe as possible.”
Cash donations can be made at Clinton National Bank to Pack the Pantry. Food donations may be dropped off at any of the participating bars. Waldorf recommends having all food donations turned in by Nov. 7, while cash donations can be turned in any time at Clinton National Bank. Food is taken to the Camanche Food Pantry, while the money goes to the Camanche Sharing Tree, Waldorf said.
There will be a 50-50 raffle at each bar, Waldorf said.
