CAMANCHE — The city of Camanche is proposing a 20-cent tax levy decrease for fiscal year 2022.
The proposal is to lower the tax levy from $12.559 cents per $1,000 valuation to $12.35975. This is a 20-cent reduction in the tax levy from fiscal year 2021 to fiscal year 2022. One of the main reasons for the decrease in the tax levy is the increase in property valuations, City Administrator Andrew Kida said Tuesday.
“That’s the work they’ve been doing in reassessing the community,” Kida said.
There is a surplus of over $240,000 in the city’s general fund, according to the budget proposal for fiscal year 2022. This is assuming the city will spend every penny it intends to spend, which does not generally happen, Kida said.
“There’s lots of stuff that we budget for that we just don’t spend the money on,” Kida said. “And that’s great. That’s how you end up with a surplus at the end of the year.”
Councilman Brent Brightman referenced the possibility of keeping the levy at $12.55 to bring in more revenue. However, the city would need to come up with a couple capital improvement plans to spend the extra revenue, Brightman said. The city does not want to bring in too much revenue, Brightman stressed. Unless there are some capital improvement projects on the horizon, it is better to lower the levy down to $12.35, Brightman said.
Camanche Mayor Trevor Willis believes things have worked out for the city to be able to lower the levy by 20 cents per $1,000 valuation.
“All this stuff’s coming to fruition. All these different things,” Willis said. “All the stuff and even abatements and TIFS (Tax Increment Financing) that are now coming on the tax rolls. It’s just that everything’s starting to go our way. And i would agree, if we can give some relief in the taxes to the folks we need to do that.”
The city is going to do a lot of great things and still lower the tax asking, Willis added.
With the surplus, the city can still proceed with one large project, Kida believes. The city could pay the first year of a loan without having to record it against the tax levy, Kida said. The project would count against the tax levy the following fiscal year, Kida noted.
“My estimation is you can still pull a large project like Ninth Street and be able to afford the payments next year without having to raise a levy then next year either,” Kida said. “It’s not a matter of keeping the levy the same now and doing those projects. It is actually lowering the levy and having that surplus. Using that surplus to pay that first payment on a loan and then continue to have that debt when you’re reading the levy at $12.35 because you have enough money to take care of it and probably more.”
