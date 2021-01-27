CAMANCHE — Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida is recommending the city transfer $100,000 from the water fund to the sewer fund in an attempt to balance the two funds.
Kida referenced guidance from the Iowa League of Cities, which states cities can transfer excess money from one fund to another. Intergovernmental loan agreements are not required, Kida said.
Kida recommends the city forgive the $125,000 loan from the water fund to the sewer fund. For fiscal year 2022, Kida proposes transferring $100,000 from the water fund to the sewer fund and $10,000 from the water fund to the solid waste fund. The city will have around $500,000 in the water fund on June 30, Kida projects.
Kida noted the City Council will need to approve resolutions for both the forgiveness of the $125,000 loan and allocating $100,000 from the water to sewer fund in fiscal year 2022. The forgiveness of the loan can be approved in this fiscal year but the $100,000 allocation to the sewer fund cannot be done until the start of the 2022 fiscal year on July 1, Kida said.
Kida is also proposing the city add $2.22 per quarter to the sewer user fee and decrease the water user fee by $2.22 per quarter. This would lead to an increase of revenue of $16,000 in the sewer fund, Kida said. The water fund would continue to operate at a positive level, he said.
The city is being very prudent with its proprietary funds, Kida believes. He added the city’s decision to raise water rates in 2016 worked out in the city’s favor.
“Sometimes we stumble into things in the right way,” Kida said.
Camanche Mayor Trevor Willis noted that at that time, the city was reworking water pumps at a cost of about $35,000 each. The rate increase took place when the city knew that was on the horizon, Willis said. The city probably did overshoot the amount, Willis conceded.
The city will continue to focus on keeping household budgets where they are at currently and just shift the responsibility of the revenues from one source to another so the funds can stay healthy, Kida said.
He added the shift of $10,000 from the water fund to the garbage fund is not a big deal.
“That’s the fund we want to keep above zero and that just gives us a little extra wiggle room,” Kida said. “And so really the only change people are going to see in their bills is 40 cents a month in total.“
Kida believes the health of the city’s water fund will assist the city in hiring a water treatment operator at an appropriate wage. Water treatment operators make $22 to $23 per hour, Kida said. Water treatment operators with a grade one license and especially a grade two license get recruited for jobs, Kida added.
“We have the ability to bring someone on at the correct wage and keep them here,” Kida said. “We’ve invested a lot of time and energy into our folks sending them to classes. We pay for them to go to these water classes to get the education that they need. We want to be able to reap the benefits of that. We certainly don’t want some other city or some other company reaping the benefits of our hard labor. We want to keep that home-grown talent.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.