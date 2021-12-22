CAMANCHE — Representatives of the City of Camanche continue to work with Randy Cook regarding whether cables buried by Miles Communication are on city land or Cook's land.
City Attorney Braydon Roberts reported at an earlier council meeting that Cook raised concerns that a cable was buried on his property instead of the city property. Conflicting legal descriptions were discovered after Cook brought in his abstract, Roberts said earlier this month. In 1962, two property owners granted the city a 20-foot stretch of property south of the section line on 21st Street, according to Roberts.
The fiber optic line is 9 feet on everyone's property on the south side of the road, Cook contended at Tuesday's City Council meeting.
"The plat office from the county assessor said the center of the road is the section mark," Cook said. "You've got 25 feet. That's to the center of the manhole cover for the sewer. Case closed. My lawyer wouldn't even take my money. He says this is a punt. Don't pursue it, just talk to them."
The 20-foot stretch the city discussed earlier this month is not an easement, Roberts said Tuesday. Roberts believes the issue raised by Cook is he believes the cable is buried 9 feet south of the property the city owns, Roberts said. If the cable is buried 9 feet south of what the city owns, Cook would have a right of action against Miles Communication for the placement of the buried cable, Roberts said. It is Miles Communications' responsibility to bury the cable on the 20 foot stretch to which the city granted them permission, Roberts said.
Miles Communications verified they were digging in the right location based on information provided to them, City Administrator Andrew Kida said earlier this month.
Noting a certificate from a survey, City Attorney John Frey stressed the center of the road is not the section line. The section line is 9 feet south of the notch in the manhole cover, Frey said. The section line does not follow the center of the road at all, he added.
"The center of the road doesn't control anything," Frey said. "The section line is what controls. And what the city owns is 20 feet south of the section line."
Roberts stressed there is nothing wrong with the abstracting work. There was something wrong with one of the deeds in the abstract, he added.
This is a big difference, Frey said. The abstractor accurately reported what the public record showed, he said.
"There's nothing wrong with the abstract," Frey said. "The problem is when the deed was prepared, it conveyed property that the grantor did not own. That the city owned. And that was a mistake. Whoever prepared the deed didn't convey the land that was owned by the grantor but included land that had previously been sold to the city."
Camanche Mayor Trevor Willis believes one of the issues with the process has been Cook's inability to get answers from the city, Willis said.
Roberts stated he and Cook have discussed the separate legal description issue. Roberts believes they are going to be in the process of fixing that, he said. Roberts identified the owner of the other two parcels of land, which are owned by two separate LLCs with one common owner. He still needs to reach out to the property owner, which he plans to do in the next week or two, Roberts said.
