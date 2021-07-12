CAMANCHE — The Camanche City Council approved a resolution last week that moves some authority measures from the Park and Recreation Commission to the city administrator and City Council.
The council voted 5-0 during Tuesday’s city council meeting to approve the resolution. The move comes due to low numbers in the commission. The council at the June 15 council meeting shot down a motion to reappoint chairman Josh Johnson to the commission on a 3-2 vote. On Tuesday, the council approved reappointing Casey Green to the commission for a term ending in July 2023.
The design for the resolution is to grant certain authorities to the City Administrator’s office to award requests for disbursements from Park and Recreation that were already budgeted for the fiscal year, City Administrator Andrew Kida said. The resolution delegates authorities to the city administrator’s office for budgeted amounts within Kida’s spending capacity, he said.
“Any other types of activities that would be normal Park and Rec Committee decisions would have to go before council until such time that the Park and Rec Commission can be reformed,” Kida said. “And what that essentially means is we have to get more people back on that board. Even with the denial of the previous request to be on the board, if that had been approved, there would still only be two people on that board. And there wouldn’t be a quorum able to be had even over the next two weeks.”
The resolution passed by the City Council is designed to allow essential functions for payment of bills to be conducted due to the lack of sufficient number of current board members to conduct business, City Attorney John Frey said.
“Bills need to be paid. People are entitled to payment. And the park board is not able to function,” Frey said. “Not that they might not be able to function in the future but as an interim measure, this resolution was proposed basically delegating routine authority to the administrator and the council then acting on matters that are outside the normal budget or normal routine.”
Councilman Dave Bowman indicated at the June council meeting that the commission only had one meeting this year. While Bowman did find agendas for additional meetings, he has concerns because there are no published minutes from those meetings, he said Tuesday.
“The ordinance requires those minutes being presented to the council as well as the Iowa Open Meetings Act require minutes from those meetings be published so the taxpayers can see how their tax dollars are being spent,” Bowman said. “So I still have concerns with how Parks and Rec was being managed. But I do think we should give those folks a chance to talk. But we also need to, if we’re going to have an active Parks and Rec, we need to go recruit more people in there. Actively recruit to see if we can find some folks.”
Councilman Brent Brightman believes this is a good opportunity for the council and city administrator to help coach the new people coming in to the commission on how meetings are supposed to take place, he said.
Councilman Marty Schnoor believes the open positions on the commission will be filled soon.
“I’ve had several people come forward to me wanting to get on board,” Schnoor said. “So we got to do what we got to do right now and then we’ll get it going.”
Johnson said the Park and Recreation Commission does have minutes but failed to send them in. Johnson wishes there was more communication, citing the discussion that was held at last month’s board meeting without Johnson being contacted, he said. The commission has never stopped trying to recruit individuals to get involved with the commission, Johnson added. It is tough to get people to volunteer, he said.
