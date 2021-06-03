CAMANCHE — The Camanche City Council approved a change order for the city hall renovation project.
The City Council voted unanimously to approve the change order, which will save the city over $26,500.
“At the time, when we signed the contract for construction, we were charged with trying to identify ways to reduce the overall construction cost without changing quality or just the inherent intent of what the city wanted in their building,” John Mahon of Bray Architects said. “So we went back and worked with the contractors. And we came up with a list of savings that give the city a comparable product or some slight change in how something is done.”
The change order includes $12,300 in savings for general construction items. There will be a savings of $9,500 for a change in the acoustic ceiling tile to a non-wet zone rated tile. A change in the roofing membrane saves $2,800, Mahon added. The city will save $7,000 by using an alternate vendor for the drive-up pay box and the drive-up teller window, Mahon said. The city also realized savings of $1,675 for mechanical items, $1,131 for a flagpole credit and $4,400 for a revised lighting package and a Metal Clad cable in lieu of conduit.
The contract cost prior to the change order was $629,500. The contract cost after the change order is just under $603,000.
