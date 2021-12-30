CAMANCHE — The Camanche City Council has approved amending the mayoral ordinance that defines the appointments of police and fire chiefs.
The council voted 4-1 to approve the third reading and adopt an ordinance amending the Camanche municipal code by adding Chapter 3 Mayor to Title II, Policy and Administration. Council members Dave Bowman, Marty Schnoor, Paul Varner and Danny Weller voted in favor of the ordinance. Councilman Brent Brightman voted against the ordinance.
Bowman and Brightman previously met to work to eliminate conflicts in city ordinances regarding the roles of the city administrator and mayor. Some portions of city ordinances were deemed no longer valid because they were superseded by a new ordinance but the language of an old ordinance remained, Bowman said at a council meeting earlier this year.
Under the approved mayoral ordinance, the mayor is to collaborate with the city administrator concerning appointment of the police chief and fire chief. If the mayor and city administrator disagree on the nominee, they each are to submit a nominee and the council will approve one nominee or reject both nominees. If both nominees are rejected, the appointment process would then resume but the rejected nominees will no longer be eligible for the appointment.
The ordinance states disagreement is established when after completion of the application and interview process, either the mayor or the city administrator notifies the other in writing they will submit a nomination to the council without the other’s consent. Unless additional time is allowed by the city council, a special council meeting is to be held within three business days after a notice of disagreement is served, the ordinance says.
The ordinance notes the mayor is to appoint a council member to be Mayor Pro Tem. The mayor also recommends individuals for the Library Board, Planning and Zoning Commission, Zoning Board of Adjustments, Civil Service Commission and Parks and Recreation Commission for city council approval.
The council last week also approved a second reading of an amendment to Ordinance Chapter 17 City Administrator, Section 13 Appointment of Officers, Section 14 Non-Officer Employees and Section 25 Appointment of Department Heads. A motion to approve the second reading was approved on a 5-0 vote.
