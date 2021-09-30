CAMANCHE — One meeting after tabling a change order and pay application for phase two of the city’s street improvement plan, the Camanche City Council has unanimously approved paying the change order and pay application at a council meeting.
The Camanche City Council voted 5-0 to approve a change order from Mannats of about $26,500.
The council at a council meeting earlier this month raised concerns about the change order of over $26,000. Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida provided information to the council from City Engineer Dan Solchenberger explaining the overages that required the change order, he told the council.
“I’d like to point out that Todd Powers did come in to talk a little bit about that today,” Kida said last week. “And I explained to him that we had forwarded that information and everything was fine.”
The information provided to the council answered questions Councilman Dave Bowman had at the previous council meeting, Bowman said.
The change order relates to an increase in asphalt quantity compared to what was planned for the project.
The council also approved a pay application for phase two of the street improvement plan. The pay application was about $36,500. The change order is included in the total pay application.
