CAMANCHE — The Camanche City Council has approved a motion to close off Second Avenue between Washington Boulevard and 11th Place.
The council voted 4-1 to approve a motion to close off the section of Second Avenue near Triangle Park in Camanche. Councilman Marty Schnoor was the lone council member to vote against the motion. Dave Bowman, Brent Brightman, Paul Varner and Danny Weller all voted in favor of the measure.
The plan would be to eventually utilize the area to expand Triangle Park, City Administrator Andrew Kida said at Tuesday’s council meeting.
“There’s an issue with people coming off of Washington Boulevard at a high rate of speed,” Kida said. “They zip off down here and then downhill into the neighborhood. It’s a pedestrian area as well as part of the bike path where it crosses into town. That’s an issue. So the recommendation was to shut that access down. Shut the whole road down between Washington Boulevard and this access point here which is 11th Place. Just put barricades up and not allow traffic on there.”
The city would eventually pull out the pavement for Second Avenue, place new sod and make that part of Triangle Park, Kida said. They could potentially create a gateway entry for pedestrians and bicyclists, he added.
Some local traffic does like to use the road, Kida said. However, the intersection of Second Avenue and Washington Boulevard is a dangerous intersection, he noted. It is hard to see traffic coming from the left because of the vehicle angle, he believes.
About eight or nine years ago, the city counted the number of vehicles that used the road, City Engineer Dan Solchenberger said. The vehicle count at that time was about 10 vehicles a day, he noted. The number was a surprise with the amount of opposition the city received to shutting down the portion of the road at that time, he said.
Weller received complaints about traffic from people in the area, he said.
“They were complaining about the speed of the vehicles (that) come flying down through there at higher rates of speed than normal,” Weller said. “And they shoot off of Washington Boulevard where it’s a little higher speed limit and then they just come flying through there past their houses.”
Noting the potential for an accident some day, Brightman believes that section of the road is no good to the city, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.