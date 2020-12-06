CAMANCHE — Camanche City Council members differ on whether the city should amend an ordinance on parking prohibitions.
Councilman Dave Bowman at a meeting last week said he believes the city should not allow parking on the grass at residences. This is based on a citizen complaint, Bowman said. There is at least one place in the city where people are parking on the grass, he said.
“You end up with a bare spot in the lawn and it just looks awful,” Bowman said. “It’s unsightly and you’re damaging the lawn and that’s unsightly. It’s either you got a car parked in front of your house on the grass or you got a mud spot where the car has damaged the lawn.“
Bowman’s proposal is to allow people to park wherever they want on their property but require a concrete or gravel place to park vehicles.
Camanche Mayor Trevor Willis noted certain residences on the older side of town do not have curb and gutter. There are people who park half on the lawn and half on the street when parking off the street, Willis said.
Councilman Danny Weller disagreed with changing the ordinance to not allow parking on lawns. There are some times when people have a large gathering or need a place to park a boat, he noted.
“There’s always something someone can come up with when they may need to park on the grass,” Weller said.
Weller could understand an issue if residents are leaving junk cars sitting in the lawn, he said. A resident should not expect to be fined for parking in the grass on their property, Weller said.
Bowman does not believe the city wants anyone making a habit of residents parking on the lawn. He referenced the city’s requirement for people to mow their lawns so they look nice.
Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida said one potential issue is if the city requires parking on gravel and people decide they need to park in their lawn, they could make their front lawn all gravel. Sometimes gravel in front of the house instead of grass also becomes unsightly, he said.
“There’s that aspect of it as well,” Kida said. “Or someone could say, 'Well I’m going to put in a whole concrete driveway in my whole front lawn and now you have stormwater runoff issues because people concreted a bunch more because they can’t park on their grass.' But that’s presumably a bit of a stretch because people who are parking on the grass probably aren’t going to go ahead and concrete their front lawn. But I’m just throwing that out there.“
Willis supported Kida reaching out to other cities to see if they require parking in driveways only and if there were any resulting headaches from the ordinance.
Councilman Paul Varner also supports seeing what other cities are doing with parking restrictions. He also addressed a concern brought forward by Weller regarding construction vehicles parked in lawns.
“When I was on duty, we used to have vehicles parked on the wrong side of the street going in the opposite direction,” Varner said. “They were construction vehicles. Obviously, discretion advises you go ahead and you just let them park because they’re off loading or they‘re doing work or something like that.”
