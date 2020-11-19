CAMANCHE — Camanche City Council members this week said they want to see the cost benefit analysis of repaving a portion of Ninth Street before deciding whether to approve funding for the project.
The council voiced support in October to repave 270th Street, which spans from Ninth Street in Camanche to 380th Street in Low Moor. The council supported the project under the assumption the county would pay for the improvements.
“It turns out that they cannot because we received motor fuel tax money for that portion of the road and they can’t use their tax dollars to pay for our road,” Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida said.
The proposal from County Engineer Todd Kinney is for the county to loan the city the money for the Camanche portion of the project, with the loan to be paid back over the course of the time it is expected the road will last, Kida said. The loan would be an interest-free loan, Kida added.
Kinney said the county has done similar projects in the past in which the county fronts the money to do the work. The county and the city or cities then enter into a 28E agreement to set up a schedule to pay back the interest-free loan, Kinney added.
The question for the city of Camanche is whether it is financially feasible for the city to pave the city’s portion of the road, Camanche Mayor Trevor Willis said. It may generate some traffic through Camanche, Willis said. However, he questioned if it is enough to justify paving a road with about four residences along the road.
Councilman David Bowman said at this point, he would be against an agreement on paying to repave the road. He added that the city needs to have an estimate before voting on any agreement.
“I don’t think the cost or the benefit’s there,” Bowman said. “But we don’t have an exact figure. So to borrow an undetermined amount of money to pay for this thing for an undetermined period of time is not a good idea.“
Councilman Paul Varner believes the City Council should know the cost of the improvement. The council should consider the number of Low Moor residents who come to Camanche to do business, Varner added. Low Moor residents cannot get a really well-plowed road down the gravel road, Varner said. He suggested the council consider the cost effectiveness to the businesses profiting from Low Moor residents.
Kinney said the city has time to make a decision on whether to proceed with funding its portion of the project. Kinney believes the Board of Supervisors would probably support doing the project if the city felt strongly about proceeding, based on his previous discussion with the board.
“They wouldn’t want to stand in the way of Camanche doing it,” Kinney said. “But we’re certainly not going to pave our part and leave a section that’s gravel in between.“
The county eventually needs to know whether the city will proceed with the project before the county would proceed with putting the project in the county program and budgeting money for it, Kinney said.
The council did not take any action.
