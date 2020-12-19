CAMANCHE — Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida is asking Mayor Trevor Willis and the City Council to follow the proper chain of command with certain information from city employees.
The council held a work session last week to outline roles and responsibilities of elected officials. Kida cited city code, which states communications from the council or the mayor to and from city employees should ordinarily flow through the city administrator. Kida requested the mayor and council adhere to the policy to follow the chain of command as much as possible.
Kida confirmed Willis can contact department heads to remain informed in matters involving the city. The ability to be informed is part of Willis’s responsibility, Kida believes. When it comes to personnel or business issues of the city, those things should be referred to the city administrator‘s office, Kida said.
Employees have asked Willis questions because they do not want to ask Kida, Willis said.
“There are employees who, believe it or not, don’t necessarily enjoy speaking with you,” Willis said.
Kida said that’s an issue the city should resolve internally. It does not mean they should circumvent the process, Kida said.
Councilman Paul Varner supports the city following the protocol. If the council does not like it, it needs to change it, he said.
Councilman Brent Brightman supports Willis being a part of what is going on and checking in once in a while on matters relating to the city. He does not want Willis “marching in there like you’re the king,” he said.
“We don’t want you marching into city hall all fired up raising your voice,” Brightman said. “Probably throwing some words that you probably shouldn’t. We just want you to be professional all the time because we are elected officials.“
Willis said he owes it to the constituents to do his job. He thinks the city should want him to have oversight over the city administrator position and to come to the council when he believes things are not going right, whether the council agrees or disagrees.
“When I did that last week, that blew up in my face and that got turned against me,” Willis said. “And for someone who demanded to be called something in public and then called me something totally unacceptable in a closed session, councilman, things need to change on all avenues. I come in guns blazing and you don’t understand why.
“You have not seen the conversations where Andrew (Kida) is also screaming at me. You guys have not heard any of that. So let’s not sit here and throw this all on me that it’s my fault because I have a temper... because that’s not always the case.“
Camanche Fire Chief Dave Schutte believes the discussion stems from an issue the city contemplated for several months that was sometimes contentious and was not approved.
“However, some of the issues that came up during that are still here,” Schutte said. “And so it’d be nice if we could just clear that up tonight and put it behind us. The finger pointing, and things like that, because everybody has a certain percentage of involvement.”
Willis does not know if certain people thought he was too close to the situation but stressed when he does anything for the city, he tries to take the faces out of it and looks at the position.
“You guys might have thought it was because I‘ve known (Public Works Director) Mark (Hilgendorf) my whole life that I was too close to that situation when that couldn’t be further from the truth,” Willis said. “I honestly thought that it was in the best interest of the City of Camanche as a whole to get that thing done.“
Willis and Brightman both believe the city needs to move on, they said.
