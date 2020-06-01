CAMANCHE — The Camanche City Council approved a bid of nearly $25,000 from Manatt’s, Inc., for road repairs stemming from last year’s flood.
The Camanche City Council last week voted 4-1 to approve a bid of $24,912 from Manatts, Inc., for work on West Ninth Street in Camanche. The bid relates to flood repair. The bid includes 4-inch Hot Mix Asphalt patching. It also includes a single application of chip seal for both lanes from the bridge to 31st Avenue.
Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida said this project is one of the city’s listed Federal Emergency Management Agency projects for flood damage. He added there was some discussion whether it will qualify for FEMA funding because Ninth Street accesses U.S. 67, which is a federally funded road. Kida said there is some conflict between that and the change in Regional Planning Associations in how the roads are funded because they’re funded with swap funding, which goes to the state and the state provides money for the roads rather than it being federal money.
“So the question is going to be asked is this really federal money now,” Kida said. “And so it may not be. But they may still consider it. It’s going to be up to FEMA to make that decision.”
Kida said FEMA recommended in the original project to tear up the entire lane, repave it, chip seal across the top of it and fix the whole north side lane. Kida said the city asked for targeted areas to repair like they did with 49th Avenue, which he noted was a change from what FEMA recommended.
“That’s going to, I think, be a better option for us if we get stuck with the bill,” Kida said. ”Because we may get stuck with the bill. But it’s something we would have fixed anyway and it’s the same quality of work in the end. But it’s a little bit of change from what FEMA had recommended we do but we may be in a position where FEMA’s not going to fund it. It needs to get done either way. This will be a safer route for us.”
Councilman Brent Brightman, who voted against the motion, expressed concern with the chip-sealing portion of the proposal. He described the area as a troubled area that could flood a couple months from now.
“I would say at this point just do the HMA patching and then if we want to make sure the patching, all four sides, are sealed then seal coat the patches,” Brightman said. “But don’t spend $10,000 on doing both lanes when we know that four months from now we could flood it and all this could be damaged all over again.”
Councilman Paul Varner said he is “not crazy” about chip sealing either.
Camanche Mayor Trevor Willis believes the city is clear of flooding for this year but acknowledged it could be an issue in future years. He added he is not a huge fan of chip sealing especially in town but if it will get the city by for a while for what they need done “then so be it.”
Kida said chip sealing all of Ninth Street was part of phase one of the street improvement plan.
Public Works Director Mark Hilgendorf said the HMA patching is for two “pretty good size” patches, one by 31st Avenue and a second just past the bridge. He added there was no evidence of soft spots. He also noted a little sinking in both lanes. He added the last chip seal to the road was done in 2010 and characterized it as the normal life span for a chip seal. He believes the bid is a fair price.
“It’s going to match the rest of the road and I think it’s going to last a long time,” Hilgendorf said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.