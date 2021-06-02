CAMANCHE — The City of Camanche will proceed with an audio visual and security package from Conference Technologies, the City Council decided Tuesday.
The Camanche City Council approved a quote of about $47,140 from Conference Technologies for the audio visual and security package.
At the time the city hall renovation project was bid, the city received one bid that was over budget for the audio visual, security and camera systems for the project, John Mahon of Bray Architects said.
“We went back and did a competitive quote process knowing that the true value of the work was within the threshold that allowed us to use that tool for bidding,” Mahon said.
The target budget for the audio visual, security and camera systems was $40,000, Mahon said. The city received a quote at $47,000 for the work, Mahon said.
“The short end of the story is as you’ve heard with solenoids and chips in the auto industry and elsewhere, we are experiencing some of the same problem,” Mahon said. “And so some of the equipment is more expensive right now because of the climate for manufacturing. It’s hard to know when that will shake out.”
The proposal quote includes a cost of over $25,000 for equipment, over $20,000 for implementation services and over $1,000 for freight.
The project will allow the city to have the same key cards for all city buildings, Mahon said. There will be monitors both in front and behind the council table, Mahon noted. Council members and the audience will be able to view a monitor, Mahon said.
Councilman Dave Bowman noted that when the City Council initially had some of the discussions, there was discussion about including access control for the library in the bid.
“I just remember we thought we could piggy back on the library and save some cost and use the same key card system for the library,” Bowman said.
The library is not included in the bid, Mahon said. Volume purchase does buy down the cost and would save the city on both labor and product, he said.
“That would be probably a further negotiation that would need to happen,” Mahon said.
The City Council voted 5-0 to approve the quote.
