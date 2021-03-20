CAMANCHE — The Camanche City Council has unanimously approved the fiscal year 2022 budget, which includes a 30-cent decrease in the tax levy.
The Camanche City Council this week voted 5-0 in favor of a resolution approving the budget. The budget includes a 30-cent decrease in the tax levy, City Administrator Andrew Kida noted. The tax levy for fiscal year 2022 is about $12.25 per $1,000 taxable valuation, Kida Said.
“Everything looks healthy on our point,” Kida said.
The City Council approved a resolution earlier this month setting the maximum levy rate for fiscal year 2022 at about $12.35 per $1,000 taxable valuation. The city intended to further reduce the levy rate to $12.25, Camanche Mayor Trevor Willis said earlier this month.
The tax levy decrease is a result of the city expanding its tax base, Kida said earlier this month. He also noted at that time the announcement of the Naeve Family Beef business coming to Camanche. This leads to a $3.5 million improvement on a bare piece of land in the city, Kida noted earlier this month.
