CAMANCHE — The Camanche City Council approved an increase in the city garbage rate Tuesday, the first such increase in over four years.
The City Council voted 4-0 to approve a resolution increasing the quarterly charge for residential garbage and recycling collection. The rate will increase from $50 per quarter to $50.76 per quarter. The last rate increase for the services was in April 2016.
The resolution says the council finds it necessary and prudent to increase the quarterly charge to support the operation, citing projected revenues and expenditures for the garbage and recyclables collection operation.
Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida said this goes along with what was planned in the city’s budget for the year. He said the city discussed whether to do a 25-cent increase a month starting this year or a 50-cent increase a month in two years. The increase approved in the resolution is about 25 cents per month.
“This is the direction that council gave so we’ve made this increase in the garbage rate,” Kida said.
