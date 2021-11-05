CAMANCHE — The Camanche City Council has unanimously approved a Parks Master Plan that was submitted by the Camanche Parks and Recreation Commission.
The document outlines capital improvements planned for fiscal years 2022-2030. The city adopted a 10-year capital improvement plan that budgets $1.5 million in park and recreation system upgrades over the next 10 years, the plan states.
Phase one of the capital improvement budget outlines two projects totaling $700,000 that are proposed to be completed in fiscal year 2022. The plan calls for expanding First Street to include adding a bike lane on the non-river side of First Street. This is expected to cost $400,000. Phase one also includes installation of a splash pad in Platt Park and permanent restrooms in Central Park. The budget for these improvements is $300,000.
Phase two is slated for fiscal year 2024. They budgeted $500,000 for the installation of an inclusive sensory playground and parking at Lum Park, according to the plan.
Phase three is slated for fiscal year 2030. There is $700,000 budgeted for phase three of the capital improvement plan. Planned improvements for phase three include a redesign of Platt Park to include realignment of the ball fields around the Americans with Disabilities Act restrooms and concession area, a bandshell and Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant walking paths. The project would need to be bonded against the tax levy, the plan says.
Camanche Parks and Recreation also has an operating budget that is funded with tax dollars allocated from the general fund and from the commission’s cash account and certificate of deposit. The general fund tax allocation is based on the commission’s annual report to the City Council, the plan says.
The top priority for park improvements slated for fiscal years 2022-2024 are for parking for parks, Central Park, Platt Park and Anthony Park. They plan for improvements to 10 city parks and parking over the course of fiscal years 2022 to 2030, according to the plan.
