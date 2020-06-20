CAMANCHE — The Camanche City Council is moving forward on its planned city hall expansion.
The council voted 5-0 Tuesday to proceed with Requests for Proposals (RFPs) for the city hall expansion project.
The city last month approved two separate resolutions related to the project – a resolution expressing its intent to enter into a general obligation loan agreement not to exceed $400,000 and approving a resolution expressing intent to enter into a general fund loan agreement not to exceed $200,000.
The city hall expansion and security and technology upgrades are to be completed in fiscal year 2021, according to the city’s 10-year capital improvement plan. The plan lists a cost estimate for the project at between $541,000 and $656,000.
The architect RFP says the city is issuing a request for professional architectural services for the design of remodeling and adding to city hall and office spaces. The city made the remodel and expansion of city hall a top priority in its capital improvement plan. The request says the complete budget for the project is $600,000, including contingency funds.
The anticipated schedule includes a due date for proposals of July 17. The anticipated schedule calls for construction to begin in January 2021 and completion in June 2021. The anticipated schedule also calls for several steps between the due date for proposals and the beginning of construction.
The project request explanation says city hall was assessed by security organizations and was identified as not being secure enough for the volume of work and amount of cash handled. The project request explanation says the counter areas are not secure. It also says the council chambers area is undersized, with no secure or quick way for council members or visitors to escape in a dangerous situation. It says the chambers also do not have the proper infrastructure installed for technology.
The project request explanation says the city hall office area is not conducive to work flow, there is not enough office space for committee meetings and storage space is at a minimum.
The explanation says the city desires to identify areas of improving customer flow and limit the need for customers to enter city hall. This would include adding a drive-thru window and a new night deposit box, the explanation says.
