CAMANCHE — The Camanche City Council has voted to open Second Avenue between Washington Boulevard and 11th Place, located near Triangle Park.
The council voted 4-0 Tuesday to leave the portion of Second Avenue open, a vote that comes one month after the council voted to close the same portion of road.
Resident Pam Stewart spoke at the last council meeting to oppose closing the road. At Tuesday's meeting, she presented a petition with 126 signatures of Camanche residents who want the road kept open. She requested the council listen to the citizens and keep the road open.
"I have to say the people of Camanche, that I have talked to anyway, are not happy about the vote to close this section of road," Stewart said at Tuesday's council meeting. "And our neighborhood is not just Second Avenue. I mean it's all those side streets. All those people come up and go out that way. Or come back home from work that way."
Councilman Danny Weller brought up the issue last month due to complaints about the speed people drive through the area.
There have never been speed limit signs in the area, Councilman Marty Schnoor said. Schnoor was the lone council member to vote against closing the road last month.
"There's no speed limit sign there," Schnoor said. "Never has been. And it is an issue coming down there. Speed bumps, also. Either or. We can start out with a 25 mile per hour speed limit and see how it goes. If it gets too out of control, we'll put the speed bumps in."
The city will have to check into the legality of potentially implementing speed bumps, City Administrator Andrew Kida said.
Councilman Dave Bowman supported the council revisiting the road closure. Bowman noted he received comments from the public about the road closure.
"I think we should revisit. We may have acted in haste and we certainly need to rethink what we did. Come up with a better option," Bowman said.
Mayor Pro-Tem Paul Varner had "quite a few comments on this particular issue." He supported the council looking into all options possible, he said.
The idea behind closing the road is it is not a safe street, City Engineer Dan Solchenberger said. With the street being 15 feet wide, two cars cannot drive down the road without someone being on the shoulder, Solchenberger said. This was the reason it was brought up before, he said.
Public Works Employee Mike Yackshaw measured Second Avenue and Fifth Street as both being 19 feet wide after shoveling back some of the grass, he said. There are lots of streets in Camanche that are narrow, he noted.
Schnoor mentioned the possibility of widening Second Avenue.
The speed limit change will have to be done by ordinance at a future council meeting, Kida said. The city, with the assistance of engineering, will look into a speed limit sign, legality of speed bumps and a potential no left turn sign on Second Avenue at Washington Boulevard.
