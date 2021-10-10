CAMANCHE — A conflict between city employees was settled with the Camanche City Council's approval of a memorandum of understanding Tuesday.
The complainants reached an understanding during mediation Sept. 28. The Council voted 5-0 to approve the mediation memorandum and authorized Mayor Pro Tem Paul Varner to sign it.
The memorandum of understanding reached between complaining parties resulted in the withdrawal of all complaints filed.
The council also unanimously approved a resolution canceling an Oct. 13 hearing to consider evidence regarding complaints filed in confidential personnel matters.
